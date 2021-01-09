Skip to content
VIDEO: Bob Huggins unhappy after loss to “experienced” Texas team
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 9, 2021 / 04:49 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 9, 2021 / 04:49 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins unhappy after loss to “experienced” Texas team
Video
No. 4 Longhorns make late run to steal win from No. 14 WVU
Video
No. 14 WVU hosts No. 4 Texas for ranked showdown in Morgantown
Video
West Virginia Welcomes No. 17 Texas to Morgantown
Video
Mountaineer Round-up: Wrestling, swimming and diving meet rivals to start off 2021
Video
VIDEO: McBride, Sherman look ahead to ranked meeting with Longhorns
Video
Darius Stills is consensus All-American
Coming up this weekend on the season premiere of The Bob Huggins Show
Video
Stills Named Walter Camp All-American
VIDEO: Kari Niblack speaks ahead of guarding Texas’s Collier
Video
VIDEO: Kirsten Deans breaks down gameplan ahead of Texas game
Video
Trio of WVU grapplers rank nationally
Video
VIDEO: Mike Carey looks ahead to clash with Texas and potential top pick Charli Collier
Video
VIDEO: Tim Flynn is “just excited to watch some wrestling”
Video
2021 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships Relocated
Culver named to midseason watch list for Wooden Award
WVU extends fan restrictions for indoor games
Comeback win marks another milestone for Huggins
WVU QB Austin Kendall enters transfer portal
VIDEO: Deuce McBride recaps road trip to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State
Video
VIDEO: Derek Culver: “We’ve gotta stop spotting teams 19, 20 points”
Video
VIDEO: Huggins hails Kedrian Johnson’s play off the bench in OSU win
Video
No. 14 WVU overcomes 19-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater
Video
WVU hoops falls out of top 10 in latest AP poll
NCAA announces details for relocation of men’s basketball tournament to Indiana
Game time announced for WVU vs. Texas
WVU’s Jalen Bridges shines in first collegiate start
No. 9 WVU faces Oklahoma State for back-end of two-game road trip
Video
WVU women’s hoops picks up first Big 12 win at Oklahoma
Video
VIDEO: Jalen Bridges says his first-start jitters came off early vs. OU
Video
VIDEO: Taz Sherman breaks down loss despite career game
Video
VIDEO: Huggins disappointed after OU loss
Video
Sherman, Bridges heat up, but Sooners get hotter and beat No. 9 WVU in Norman
Video
Women’s basketball set for Sunday matchup at Oklahoma
WVU Athletics launches “Time 2 Climb” initiative
WVU hoops set to begin road trip with matchup vs. Oklahoma
Video
Scheduling changes announced for WVU women’s basketball
Huggins on Tshiebwe’s departure: “What do we do going forward? We’re gonna win more games.”
Video
VIDEO: Josh Chandler-Semedo says Army had WVU “in a rough spot” before taking over to win
Video
VIDEO: TJ Simmons says playing with Austin Kendall “was just natural”
Video
VIDEO: Liberty Bowl win was “fitting way” to end 2020, Neal Brown says
Video
Kendall leads WVU on second half comeback to beat Army in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Video
FINAL: West Virginia beats Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 24-21
Video
No. 1 of ’20: WVU hoops upsets No. 4 Baylor to end season
Video
Stills, Smith Named FWAA All-Americans
WVU women’s basketball’s road game at Kansas State postponed
Darius Stills on final game with brother Dante: “We’re going out with a bang”
Video
West Virginia looks to end season strong vs. Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl
No. 2 from ’20: Noah Adams makes history on the wrestling mat
Video
Isaiah Cottrell out for season with torn Achilles tendon
More Gold and Blue Nation
