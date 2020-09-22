VIDEO: Brown focused on “getting better” ahead of Oklahoma State

West Virginia’s head football coach stepped up to the podium to give his thoughts ahead of WVU’s Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Neal Brown got the 2020 slate started with another season-opening victory, this time over Eastern Kentucky. This week, he faces the Cowboys, to whom the Mountaineers lost at home, 20-13.

Last week, Oklahoma State squeezed out a victory over Tulsa in Stillwater, 16-7.

Action between West Virginia and Oklahoma State kicks off at 3:30 ET on ABC in Stillwater, Oklahoma.