VIDEO: Darius Stills discusses the work of WVU’s defense so far

West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts announced today that Brooke Alban and Anna Leigh have signed National Letters of Intent to compete at WVU next fall.

Alban joins the Mountaineers from Frederick, Maryland, where she is a four-year level 10 gymnast for Heather Galpin at Frederick Gymnastics Club, which is the same club that graduates Carly Galpin and Julia Merwin competed for.