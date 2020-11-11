VIDEO: Darius Stills discusses the work of WVU’s defense so far

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
5 dead, 111 rescued in Mediterranean migrant shipwreck
Top Stories
City of Charleston holds wreath-laying ceremonies to honor veterans
Video
‘I don’t think he’s breathing’: Ohio police officer helps deliver baby on the side of the road
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio update: DeWine to address the state as 5,874 new cases reported with 76 additional deaths
Video
EU says looking forward to better ties with US under Biden
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Eta weakens to tropical storm as it gets closer to Tampa Bay coastline
Live
Top Stories
From record heat to buckets of rain today
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Tampa Bay coastline as Eta track shifts east
Video
Record or near-record heat once again Tuesday before changes take place
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta expected to strengthen as it travels over Gulf of Mexico; Subtropical Storm Theta forms
Tracking the Tropics: Eta bringing heavy rainfall, life-threatening flash flooding to portions of southeast Florida
Video
Traffic
Half off Hump Day
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Volleyball athletes in WV want to play in the state tournament
Top Stories
Garza, Butler headline AP preseason All-America team
Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week
Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach
Marshall remembers worst US sports disaster 50 years later
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Darius Stills discusses the work of WVU’s defense so far
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 11, 2020 / 11:25 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2020 / 11:25 AM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Fate of the Affordable Care Act lies in Supreme Court’s hands
Video
Georgia runoff decides which party controls Senate
Video
Biden’s COVID plans supported by US Chamber of Commerce
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Mountaineers add two on National Signing Day
Carey inks four in strong recruiting class
WVU men’s hoops announces signing of Ohio guard Seth Wilson
Video
VIDEO: Darius Stills discusses the work of WVU’s defense so far
Video
WVU golf adds two recruits for 2021-22
VIDEO: Ali Jennings talks bouncing back after freshman year
Video
OT Junior Uzebu announces move to transfer portal
VIDEO: Neal Brown previews TCU matchup
Video
WVU women’s soccer finishes fall at No. 4
Running back Brown questionable for tilt with TCU
WVU women’s hoops unveils schedule, season opens Nov. 27
Huggins: “I would be totally stunned” if WVU isn’t better from 3-point range
Video
WVU basketball to face Georgetown in Big 12-Big East Battle
LISTEN: Brown, Patterson discuss upcoming matchup between WVU and TCU
Video
WVU hoops ranks No. 15 in preseason poll
Esdale reemerges with performance vs. Texas
WVU football vs. TCU set for noon kick on FOX
WVU volleyball completes sweep of Cyclones
WVU completes virtual meet with Notre Dame
VIDEO: TJ Simmons says WVU needs to finish its drives in the red zone
Video
VIDEO: Tony Fields says defense executed game plan “to best of our ability”
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown has no regrets on fourth downs, but “today was on me”
Video
Texas edges WVU as red zone woes foil Mountaineers
Video
FINAL: West Virginia falls to No. 22 Texas, 17-13
Iowa State attempts late comeback, but Mountaineers survive for five-set victory
Video
WVU’s stout defense aims to slow down the top-ranked offense of No. 22 Texas in Austin
Video
West Virginia at No. 22 Texas: TV/stream info, odds, kick time and more
No. 4 Mountaineers, No. 3 TCU battle for Big 12 title
Video
Derek Culver named to Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list
WVU announces reduced capacity for upcoming basketball season
VIDEO: Oscar Tshiebwe says Malone Award watch list nod is motivation
Video
#KeysToTheGame: WVU needs to keep the Longhorn offense off the field
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says squad is “getting better” as season opener draws closer
Video
VIDEO: Forward Kari Niblack says she’s been working on her guard skills this offseason
Video
WVU volleyball welcomes Iowa State for weekend series
Video
Watch: All 12 Playbook: Four teams in the hunt for the conference title
Video
WVU’s Tshiebwe, Culver both on the radar for Karl Malone Award
Report: Ohio State pulls out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Mentality and maturity fuel the emergence of WVU’s Dreshun Miller
Video
WVU’s pass-catchers are confident in their quarterback — and the feeling is mutual
Video
VIDEO: Jarret Doege talks improvements in WVU’s offense
Video
Ken Pomeroy releases college basketball rankings, and Mountaineers rank high
Is WVU vs. Texas a rivalry? Neal Brown doesn’t think so.
Video
WVU women’s soccer moves up to No. 4
Video
Doege joins pair of West Virginia natives on weekly awards list from WVU football
Ferrer-vanGinkel collects another weekly award from the Big 12
Brown on Tonkery TD: “I was super fired up”
Video
Fields earns weekly honor from Big 12 Conference
Video
WVU vs. TCU to air on FOX, kick time still undetermined
LISTEN: Brown, Herman set the stage for Big 12 showdown in Austin
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
West Virginia sets record with nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases
Video
Justice gives COVID-19 update to WV as record of new daily cases shattered
2020 General Election Results
Newsfeed Now: President Trump refuses to concede; Florida prepares for Eta
Video
Kanawha County poll worker tests positive for COVID-19
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News