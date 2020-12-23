VIDEO: Disappointed Huggins says “We didn’t go rebound the ball”

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Turkish court convicts exiled journalist Can Dundar
Top Stories
France allows British cargo, passengers in after virus scare
Global virus rules for Christmas: Tough, mild or none at all
A season of fear, not cheer, as virus changes Christmas
The Latest: Germany reports record deaths, 24,740 new cases
Watch
Live Stream
BABY GIRAFFE WATCH
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Snow aside, bitterly cold air blast arrives just in time for Christmas
Video
Top Stories
Snow likely but how much? Chances of white Christmas go up and down as models twist and turn
Video
Top Stories
A Christmas miracle? White Christmas possible in tri-state
Video
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
Video
Cold Christmas likely – what about a white Christmas?
Video
Beware of heart attacks! Tips on staying safe when shoveling snow
Traffic
BABY GIRAFFE WATCH
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Struggling Steelers in midst of historic collapse
Top Stories
Braun carries No. 3 Kansas past No. 7 West Virginia 79-65
George scores 33, Clippers beat Lakers 116-109 on ring night
Braun carries No. 3 Kansas past No. 7 West Virginia 79-65
Wilson carves up UCF in likely final game for No. 13 BYU
Community
Toys for Tots 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Disappointed Huggins says “We didn’t go rebound the ball”
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 22, 2020 / 11:47 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 22, 2020 / 11:47 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Reed: If Trump vetoes defense bill, it will be a slap in the face to our troops
Video
COVID-19 relief bill passes, but not all lawmakers are in favor
Video
Biden Inaugural Chair says to stay home for his swearing-in as Trump supporters hold virtual ‘second inauguration’
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Disappointed Huggins says “We didn’t go rebound the ball”
Video
No. 3 Kansas captures victory over No. 7 WVU despite McNeil’s first-half flurry
Video
Huggins again on ballot for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Mountaineer GameDay returns with exclusive live coverage during 2020 Bowl Special
Darius Stills earns All-America nod from ESPN
No. 10 from ’20: Big 12 stays course toward fall sports
Video
Army fills Liberty Bowl vacancy, will face WVU on Dec. 31
No. 7 West Virginia heads to Lawrence for marquee Big 12 matchup with No. 3 Kansas
Video
Tennessee pauses team activities due to COVID-19, will not compete in Liberty Bowl
West Virginia comes back to defeat Ohio in a game of two halves
Video
WVU men’s hoops moves up a spot in the AP Top 25
VIDEO: Bob Huggins holds press conference ahead of Kansas clash
Video
West Virginia women’s basketball set to host Ohio on Monday
Gold and Blue Nation Presents: Top 10 from ’20
Video
Brown: Mountaineers excited to cap pandemic-shortened season with trip to Liberty Bowl
Video
DB Young set to make WVU debut in bowl game
Video
UPDATE: Mountaineers, Volunteers to meet in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Video
Huggins assesses early season play of big men Culver, Tshiebwe
Video
VIDEO: Huggins says WVU was “not ready to play” against Iowa State
Video
Sherman comes up big in final minutes to help No. 8 WVU edges Iowa State
Video
West Virginia women’s hoops falls to Oklahoma State
Video
Here’s what’s coming up on the WVU Coaches Combo Show
Brown, Mountaineers still seeking more signees, transfers to bolster recruiting class
Video
High court agrees to hear former Mountaineer Shawn Alston’s compensation case
Big 12 play opens for No. 8 WVU as Mountaineers host Iowa State
Video
Mountaineer trio honored by Big 12 with conference awards
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Big 12 opener with Iowa State
Video
West Virginia women’s hoops meets Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Friday
WVU unveils 2021 swimming and diving schedule
For second straight year, WVU lands top in-state recruit in OL Wyatt Milum
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown says National Signing Day was “big day” for WVU football
Video
#TakeMeHome21 Signing Day Special
#TakeMeHome21: Live tracker for National Signing Day
Video
#TakeMeHome21: Gold and Blue Nation’s primer for National Signing Day
Video
WVU women’s hoops moves Ohio game to Monday
Mountaineer golfers head to prestigious amateur tournaments
WVU women’s hoops vs. Coppin State postponed
WVU hoops climbs inside the top 10
West Virginia coasts to redemption win over James Madison behind Martinez’s double-double
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins still sees room for improvement after No. 11 WVU’s 87-71 win over No. 19 Richmond
Video
McBride drops 20 points as No. 11 West Virginia squishes No. 19 Richmond in offensive clinic
Video
Fields to enter 2021 NFL Draft
West Virginia shoots for bounce-back win against James Madison
Video
Huggins, Mountaineers set for top-20 clash with Richmond
Darius Stills declares for 2021 NFL Draft
Lyons shares message with football seniors, remains committed to playing bowl game
VIDEO: Mike Carey talks scheduling, previews JMU clash
Video
Senior Day Spotlight: Departing players reminisce and bid farewell to Mountaineer Nation
No. 7 Baylor explodes in second half and hands WVU first loss
Video
Lyons: Athletes disappointed, but understanding after cancellation of Oklahoma game
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, wants bigger stimulus checks
Video
WV shatters single-day COVID-19 death record
Video
Snow likely but how much? Chances of white Christmas go up and down as models twist and turn
Video
Snow aside, bitterly cold air blast arrives just in time for Christmas
Video
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News