Gold and Blue Nation

VIDEO: Doege knows the gameplan for Oklahoma State

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia’s starting quarterback stepped up to the podium to give his thoughts ahead of WVU’s Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Jarret Doege started his first game at Milan Puskar Stadium against the Cowboys in 2019, going for 307 yards and a touchdown as the Mountaineers fell 20-13. WVU struggled converting with their red zone offense, the improvement of which Doege says is a priority this weekend.

Last week, Oklahoma State squeezed out a victory over Tulsa in Stillwater, 16-7.

Action between West Virginia and Oklahoma State kicks off at 3:30 ET on ABC in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS