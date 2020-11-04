VIDEO: Jarret Doege talks improvements in WVU’s offense

MORGANTOWN, WV (Gold and Blue Nation) - With all of the talk surrounding polls, points and campaigns that are too early to call, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy decided to throw a different set of numbers into the conversation when he released his first KenPom rankings of the 2020-21 season.

West Virginia, who slots in at No. 8 to start the preseason, is one of the five Big 12 teams that make up half of the top ten. Baylor sits on top, with Kansas at No. 5, Texas Tech at No. 6 and Texas at No. 9. It's no surprise, then, that the Big 12 was also rated the toughest conference in college basketball ahead of this season.