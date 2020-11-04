VIDEO: Jarret Doege talks improvements in WVU’s offense

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Firefighters battle evening fire in Kanawha County
Top Stories
Joe Biden wins Michigan
Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter
Authorities: Man bites off mother’s nose during attack
Video
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapper is sentenced to 24 years
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: South Florida in cone of Eta, braces for flooding
Video
Top Stories
First week of November heating up
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Florida enters cone of concern for post-landfall Eta
A winner of a forecast for Election Day 2020 (and a quieter forecast for your phone)
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Eta reaches category 4 strength
Strong gusts to continue howling through the night
Video
Traffic
2020 General Election Results
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Top Stories
Short-handed Ravens hope for negative COVID-19 tests & depth
Election day over, Chiefs’ Mahomes refocuses on football
Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls
Ken Pomeroy releases college basketball rankings, and Mountaineers rank high
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Half off Hump Day
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Jarret Doege talks improvements in WVU’s offense
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 4, 2020 / 04:31 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 4, 2020 / 04:31 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Former VP Joe Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania on Election Day
Video
Trump suggests he might fire Dr. Fauci after election
Video
$1,200 direct payments: Americans blame both parties for stimulus check stalemate
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Jarret Doege talks improvements in WVU’s offense
Video
Ken Pomeroy releases college basketball rankings, and Mountaineers rank high
Is WVU vs. Texas a rivalry? Neal Brown doesn’t think so.
Video
WVU women’s soccer moves up to No. 4
Video
Doege joins pair of West Virginia natives on weekly awards list from WVU football
Ferrer-vanGinkel collects another weekly award from the Big 12
Brown on Tonkery TD: “I was super fired up”
Video
Fields earns weekly honor from Big 12 Conference
Video
WVU vs. TCU to air on FOX, kick time still undetermined
LISTEN: Brown, Herman set the stage for Big 12 showdown in Austin
Video
In return to lineup, Fields enjoys career day vs. Wildcats
Video
“Physical” Mountaineer defense paved way to upset win vs. K-State
Video
WVU kicker Staley announces he’s out for the season
Video
WVU football game vs. Texas to begin at noon
Video
VIDEO: Bryce Ford-Wheaton talks offensive chemistry after K-State win
Video
VIDEO: Tony Fields speaks after career day vs. K-State
Video
VIDEO: Sean Mahone talks defensive success against K-State
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown says victory over K-State was “most complete” win in his WVU tenure
Video
Mountaineers produce Halloween treat, dominate K-State 37-10
Video
FINAL: West Virginia takes down No. 16 Kansas State, 37-10
Ferrer-vanGinkel’s brace lifts No. 6 Mountaineers over No. 11 Kansas in front of vocal crowd
Video
#KeysToTheGame: Attention to detail is crucial for Mountaineers against Kansas State
Video
Mountaineers prepped to host No. 16 Kansas State
Video
No. 6 WVU women’s soccer hosts No. 11 Kansas for annual Pink Match
Video
Talking defense this week on The Neal Brown Show
No. 15 WVU volleyball falls in four at No. 2 Baylor
Video
2020-21 bowl schedule unveiled for college football
Kansas State is the top team in the Big 12 — and they’ve done it without the dazzle
Video
VIDEO: Mountaineer hoopers look ahead to 2020-21 season
Video
Watch: All 12 Playbook: OSU, Kansas State look to remain unbeaten in conference
Live
WVU men’s hoops tabbed third in Big 12 preseason poll
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins says squad is “getting better” after two weeks of practice
Video
No. 15 WVU volleyball heads to Waco for a top-15 matchup
Video
WVU volleyball checks into national rankings for first time ever at No. 15
Video
Tshiebwe, Culver receive preseason honors from Big 12
VIDEO: Mountaineer student-athletes preview clash with Kansas State
Video
VIDEO: Defensive Assts. Lesley, Addae preview Kansas State clash
Video
VIDEO: Gerad Parker praises Jarret Doege, looks forward to K-State
Video
Women’s soccer stays at No. 6 in national poll
Brown provides injury updates on Alston, Cowan
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown says West Virginia has to “find ways…to finish those games”
Video
Lyons announces four more home games for WVU men’s hoops
WVU golf partners with First Tee West Virginia to share sport with local kids
Video
WVU alumna Bianca St. Georges earns Rookie of the year from Chicago Red Stars
Big 12 announces conference slate for WVU men’s basketball
Video
WVU women’s hoops to open Big 12 play Dec. 10 vs. Baylor
LISTEN: Brown, Klieman preview Saturday’s meeting between WVU and K-State
Video
Six-day window in effect for WVU football game vs. Texas
Video
Doege on return to hometown: “It was a really cool experience”
Video
Network selected for WVU football game vs. K-State
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
2020 General Election Results
UPDATE: WVSP investigate Clay County homicide
Joe Biden wins Michigan
WV Gov. Justice reacts to President Trump’s election comments
Video
Authorities: Man bites off mother’s nose during attack
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News