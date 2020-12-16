VIDEO: Neal Brown says National Signing Day was “big day” for WVU football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second year in a row, Neal Brown is bringing the state’s top recruit to WVU.

Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum — the highest-rated recruit in West Virginia and a top-100 prospect in the class of 2021, according to ESPN — inked a National Letter of Intent with WVU Wednesday morning. Milum, a four-star recruit, was pursued by several top programs, including Alabama, but gave a verbal commitment to the Mountaineers in March.