VIDEO: Neal Brown says victory over K-State was “most complete” win in his WVU tenure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 16 Kansas State entered Saturday’s clash with West Virginia sitting atop the Big 12 Conference with a perfect league record. The Mountaineers turned that road trip into a Halloween nightmare.

A complete performance from head coach Neal Brown’s squad resulted in a rout of K-State, as the Mountaineers scored 24 unanswered points in the first half and finished the job in the second half, cruising to a 37-10 victory.