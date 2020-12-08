VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Senate OKs Trump pick for FCC, adding hurdle to Biden plans
Top Stories
Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County
‘First Cow,’ ‘Nomadland’ top AP’s best films of 2020
Cybersecurity firm FireEye says was hacked by nation state
Law enforcement across the nation honoring Patrolman Cassie Johnson
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Freezing fog particles visible on Ring doorbell video in Missouri
Video
Top Stories
REMEMBER THIS? Falling Into Jupiter, The Galileo Probe
Top Stories
Warming days: It’s a roller coaster ride of temperatures ahead!
Video
Light snow accumulations expected in parts of region Monday morning
Video
Accidents shut down multiple parts of I-77 & I-64 on rainy Friday morning
Cold snap brings reminder of steps to avoid frozen pipes and costly repair bills
Traffic
Toys for Tots 2020
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
NFL union sees no current need for bubble to slow COVID-19
Top Stories
Garber recounts MLS successes, but acknowledges losses
Royals, 1B Carlos Santana agree to $17 million, 2-year deal
AP source: NHL players balk at changing CBA, league moves on
Harden in Houston for COVID tests after missing camp’s start
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Holocaust victims seek Supreme Court’s help to reclaim art, property
Video
FDA double-checking data on COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Georgia runoff elections get attention from current, former White House residents
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Neal Brown turns the page, looks ahead to Oklahoma
Video
Jasmine Carson granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
Darius Stills named semifinalist for Lott Impact Trophy
LISTEN: Coach Brown shares what he’s learned from challenging 2020 season
Video
Tykee Smith named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist
WVU hoops stays put in AP poll
VIDEO: Emmitt Matthews Jr. breaks down big win over Georgetown
VIDEO: Deuce McBride talks win at Georgetown
Video
No. 11 West Virginia explodes in second half to beat Georgetown in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
Video
WVU women’s hoops outlasts Tennessee in overtime
Video
Kick time set for WVU football regular season finale
Old foes collide as No. 11 West Virginia visits Georgetown in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
Video
VIDEO: Chase Behrndt discusses offensive struggles vs. ISU
Video
VIDEO: Jeffery Pooler says WVU still has to “fight” after Iowa State loss
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown says “there wasn’t a whole lot to say” after blowout loss to Iowa State
Video
WVU set to host Tennessee for Big 12/SEC Challenge
Cyclones manhandle Mountaineers behind quick start
Video
FINAL: West Virginia falls to No. 9 Iowa State, 42-6
West Virginia hopes for better result in second meeting with Iowa State under Neal Brown
Video
WVU football is back this weekend — and so is The Neal Brown Show!
Maturing WVU wide receiver corps still sees room for improvement in itself
VIDEO: Bob Huggins assesses squad before Sunday clash with Georgetown
Video
#KeysToTheGame: Breece Hall will put WVU’s defense to the test
Martinez’s career day lifts West Virginia in rout of North Alabama
Video
West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State: TV/Stream info, kick time, odds and more
Video
Watch All 12 Playbook: Iowa State just one win away from clinching spot in Big 12 Title Game
Video
Mountaineers place 13 on Academic All-Big 12 First Team
VIDEO: Huggins says Mountaineers have “a lot of work to do” after Gonzaga loss
Video
VIDEO: Deuce McBride says Gonzaga loss is “on us”
Video
VIDEO: Derek Culver hasn’t faced a big man he’s afraid of
Video
Foul trouble costs No. 11 West Virginia as they fall short to No. 1 Gonzaga
Video
West Virginia welcomes North Alabama for home opener
Video
Former WVU basketball player indicted on federal gun charge
Saturday’s tilt in Ames a matchup of top feature backs
Video
VIDEO: WVU’s coordinators break down gameplan for Iowa State
Video
VIDEO: Dante Stills on his last season with brother Darius
Video
VIDEO: Alonzo Addae discusses stellar senior season
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown addresses rumors, previews Iowa State clash
Video
WVU announces no spectators for December basketball games
Video
Neal Brown: “I am not a candidate” for South Carolina job
How did WVU book a date with No. 1 Gonzaga? Bob Huggins explains
Video
Culver named Big 12 Player of the Week
LISTEN: Brown looks ahead to showdown with Iowa State
Video
Rescheduled game between WVU and Oklahoma now on six-day window
WVU hoops climbs to No. 11 in latest AP poll
WVU football to take on Iowa State Saturday at 3:30 ET
Huggins shares takeaways from first three games
Video
Former Mountaineer Konate to join Greek club PAOK
WVU women’s hoops opens season with big win over Fresno State
Culver powers No. 15 WVU over Western Kentucky for Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic title
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Funeral service for CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson begins
Video
Law enforcement across the nation honoring Patrolman Cassie Johnson
Video
Second stimulus checks: $1,200 direct payments may be back on the table
Chiropractor facing sex charges involving juvenile patients
Can your boss fire you for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes.
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News