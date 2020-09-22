VIDEO: Parker talks offensive priorities ahead of Oklahoma State

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Will outdoor dining continue in Charleston amid the cold?
Video
Top Stories
War museum gets a new look, set to open in November
Video
More than 2,600 people tested for COVID-19 in seven-day push in Kanawha County
Nike shakes off pandemic blues with surging online sales
Tracking the Tropics: Beta brings heavy rain, flash floods to Texas
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Beta brings heavy rain, flash floods to Texas
Top Stories
Fall officially begins Tuesday morning
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast
Video
Alpha and Beta become first Greek letter storms in Atlantic since 2005
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Sally weakens to depression, still soaking Alabama, Georgia with heavy rain
Video
Super Saturday forecast for Marshall football hosting Appalachian State
Video
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Chicago Bulls hire Billy Donovan as coach, replaces Boylen
Top Stories
AP source: Gruden, Payton fined for not wearing masks
Most WV GOP Senators object to “Black Lives Matter” logo on WVU helmets
Video
Bubble crankiness ratchets up the nasty for Stars-Lightning
NFL rallies around Patriots’ White after father’s death
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Parker talks offensive priorities ahead of Oklahoma State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 22, 2020 / 06:10 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2020 / 06:10 PM EDT
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Vote America makes push on Nat’l Voter Registration Day
Video
Mnuchin and Powell on pandemic progress: US economy is improving, but still fragile
Video
20,000 American flags placed near White House to remember lives lost to coronavirus
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Parker talks offensive priorities ahead of Oklahoma State
Video
Most WV GOP Senators object to “Black Lives Matter” logo on WVU helmets
Video
VIDEO: Doege knows the gameplan for Oklahoma State
Video
VIDEO: Co-DCs Lesley, Addae talk preparations for Oklahoma State
Video
VIDEO: Brown focused on “getting better” ahead of Oklahoma State
Video
VIDEO: Tykee Smith, Jeffery Pooler look ahead to Oklahoma State
Video
Wells: No spectators the “right decision” based on current COVID-19 data
Video
No fans for WVU football home game vs. Baylor
LISTEN: Brown, Gundy preview upcoming clash
Video
Home game vs. Baylor set for noon kick
Drenning: Defense key in West Virginia’s upcoming Big 12 opener
Video
Broadcast details set for Big 12 opener
After win vs. K-State, Izzo-Brown looks ahead: “It’s so important that we keep developing”
Video
Four unanswered goals lift West Virginia over Kansas State, 4-1
Video
Battle 4 Atlantis cancelled; will not be relocated to South Dakota
What to watch for in this week’s episode of The Neal Brown Show
Video
All 12 Playbook: OSU, Baylor prepare to kick off season openers
Video
True freshman Sam Brown able to “rise to the occasion” in first start
Video
WATCH: Izzo-Brown looks ahead to home opener
Video
WVU Golf’s Etienne Papineau Sidelined Due to Knee Surgery
EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Lyons discusses football opener, future of attendance policy
Video
Mountaineers enter first open week eyeing improvement
Video
WVU announces week one award winners
Video
Neal Brown announces two active COVID-19 cases on WVU football
WVU Volleyball to Make a Trio of Appearances on ESPNU
No Spectators for First Two Women’s Soccer Home Games
Ferrer-vanGinkel named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Team of the Week after game-winning goal vs. Iowa State
Alonzo Addae makes “play of the game” in his WVU debut
Video
True freshmen seize early season opportunity vs. EKU
Video
Report: Battle 4 Atlantis moved to South Dakota’s Sanford Pentagon
Big 12 announces TV coverage for upcoming WVU women’s soccer matches
Kickoff time announced for WVU vs. Oklahoma State
EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Bowlsby ready for “sports season like no other”
Video
Doege named one of PFF’s top QBs in week two of college football
Video
Mountaineers able to adjust to “surreal” game atmosphere
Video
WATCH: Brown awards game balls to three groups who made season possible
VIDEO: Mountaineer players discuss blow out win over Colonels
Video
WATCH: Brown breaks down 56-10 throttling of EKU
Video
PHOTOS: WVU dominates home opener in nearly empty stadium
Gallery
Mountaineers rack up more than 300 rushing yards in rout of Eastern Kentucky
Video
Mountaineer GameDay, Ep. 1
Video
LIVE GAME LOG: Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
11 Mountaineers suspended for season opener
Women’s soccer begins campaign with win vs. Iowa State
Crazy offseason comes to an end as WVU hosts Eastern Kentucky to open 2020 season
Video
Heres what’s coming up this weekend on the season premiere of the Neal Brown Show
Video
“Driven” Mountaineers kick off 2020 campaign Friday at Iowa State
Video
#KeysToTheGame: Ground game, defense will be driving force in WVU’s season opener
Video
All 12 Playbook: Ready for football? Who to watch as Big 12 teams kick off season openers
Video
WVU Announces 2020 Cross Country Slate
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Kanawha County reports highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases
Five new COVID-19 deaths, Kanawha County back in the red
WV Attorney General warns against Social Security scam
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Charleston
Video
Kentucky sets up a color-coded map for schools
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News