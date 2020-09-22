VIDEO: Parker talks offensive priorities ahead of Oklahoma State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - When the West Virginia University Mountaineers took to the field against Eastern Kentucky in the season-opening game, many players wore the "Black Lives Matter" insignia on their helmets. Now a group of 17 Republican State Senators wrote university president Gordan Gee objecting to the logo on uniforms, saying it smacks of endorsing a political cause.

"The university gets $131 million, more than that, a year of taxpayer dollars. To say that the brand of West Virginia University is not associated with the football team when they put that on the football helmets of West Virginia University athletes? Come on," said State Sen. Eric Tarr, (R) Putnam.