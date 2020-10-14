VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to two-game stint against TCU

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
DC Mayor: Rising numbers show ‘COVID fatigue’ relaxation
Top Stories
Huntington receives $2.3 million to invest in needed infrastructure
Video
USDA helps elderly WV woman become a first-time homeowner
Video
New campaign launches to support small businesses during the holiday season
Video
Scioto County reports 10th COVID-19 death
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance in Atlantic has low chance of developing, NHC says
Video
Top Stories
Gusty showers cool things off briefly, with a bigger cooldown by Friday
Video
Top Stories
Heavy rain from Delta this weekend along with some moderate wind gusts
Video
WV Emergency Management prepares for Hurricane Delta remnants
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Louisiana coast as Cat 2 storm
Live
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta reaches Category 3 strength again as it moves toward Gulf Coast
Video
Traffic
Half Off Hump Day
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Nick Saban, AD test positive for COVID-19
Live
The road to the Masters is a long way from Augusta National
Patriots rally around Belichick amid COVID-19 outbreak
NFL cancels Pro Bowl in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 pandemic
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to two-game stint against TCU
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 14, 2020 / 06:51 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2020 / 06:58 PM EDT
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
GOP argues Barrett is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court; Dems worry she won’t be impartial
Video
Dems compare Barrett to late Justice Scalia on third day of hearing
Video
Democrats, Republicans clash while questioning Trump’s SCOTUS pick on her personal beliefs
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to two-game stint against TCU
Video
Division I Council introduces transfer exception proposal
VIDEO: Izzo-Brown says Friday clash with Baylor will be a “hard-fought game”
Video
NCAA grants eligibility relief to winter sport athletes
WVU rifle to host NCAA Championships in 2025
West Virginia men’s hoops to open season vs. Texas A&M in Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Video
Kansas at West Virginia: TV and live stream info, kick time, odds and more
Video
VIDEO: Co-DCs Lesley, Addae preview Kansas clash
Video
VIDEO: Mike Brown discusses move from JUCO to the Big 12
Video
VIDEO: Alec Sinkfield excited about his own offseason improvements
Video
Mountaineer rifle ranks No. 3
What’s the plan for WVU if Neal Brown gets COVID-19? It’s top secret.
Video
Status of Cowan, Gmiter still unclear for contest vs. Kansas
Video
WVU women’s soccer climbs in national ranking
Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
New safety guidelines in place for fans at Milan Puskar Stadium
Video
General ticket sales underway for WVU football game vs. Jayhawks
Video
TV network change announced for WVU football vs. Kansas
Video
LISTEN: Brown discusses COVID testing, upcoming Big 12 slate on weekly conference call
Video
Kick time announced for football game vs. Texas Tech
Video
WVU offense emphasized passing game, deep ball during open week
Video
WVU volleyball completes sweep of No. 10 Kansas
Video
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 5
Video
Huggins: Bridges improving after redshirt year
Video
No. 9 WVU women’s soccer takes down Texas Tech
WVU volleyball wins five-set thriller at No. 10 Kansas
No. 9 West Virginia aims for road revenge against Texas Tech
Video
For WVU women’s soccer, their good offense is a great defense
Video
Cross country receives votes in Boost Treadmills NCAA Rankings
Breaking down the ground game on this week’s episode of The Neal Brown Show
Video
Volleyball preps for weekend matches at No. 10 Kansas
Video
Watch: All 12 Playbook: KU Coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19, and we look at Big 12 teams looking to move forward after upsets, shocking losses
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins “pleased” with his squad ahead of 2020-21 season
Video
2020 Backyard Brawl clash postponed as WVU reworks non-conference schedule
Video
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looking for improvement after two straight five-set losses
Video
WVU reaches potential turning point in its season
Video
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown looks ahead to No. 9 WVU’s road clash with Texas Tech
Video
WVU alumna Rylee Foster helps lift Liverpool FC Women to victory over Manchester United in pro debut
Video
Watch WVU Coach Neal Brown’s full Oct. 6 press conference
Video
Brown provides update on eligibility waivers
Video
WVU ranks No. 9 in latest women’s soccer poll
Jordan Brewster earns nods for performance in Texas win
Video
Brown: Lack of offseason still impacting college football
Video
OL Hubbard tweets NCAA has granted eligibility waiver
Video
Women’s basketball sophomore Jayla Hemingway granted immediate eligibility
LISTEN: Brown highlights areas that need “progress” as Mountaineers enter second open week
Video
Brown bests Aranda in rematch of 2017 Troy vs. LSU upset
Video
Golf team competes at Big 12 Match Play Tournament
Darius Stills highlights major push from West Virginia front seven against Baylor
Video
PHOTOS: Mountaineers snag wild and wonderful double-OT win over Baylor
Gallery
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Amy Coney Barrett’s notepad goes viral after senators find out it is blank
Video
WATCH LIVE: West Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Live
45-year-old wedding ring set lost after being dropped off at Kay Jewelers for repair
Video
WV receives POWER grant for multiple projects
Angela Lansbury to celebrate 95th birthday
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News