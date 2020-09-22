Gold and Blue Nation

VIDEO: Tykee Smith, Jeffery Pooler look ahead to Oklahoma State

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted:

Some of West Virginia’s top defensive contributors stepped up to the podium to give their thoughts ahead of WVU’s matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Both safety Tykee Smith and defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler started against Eastern Kentucky. Smith, a sophomore, made four total tackles, one of which went for a loss. Pooler added a tackle of his own, even getting a hand in his own stop for a loss.

Action between West Virginia and Oklahoma State kicks off at 3:30 ET on ABC in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

