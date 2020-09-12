WATCH: Brown breaks down 56-10 throttling of EKU

College football has returned in Morgantown, even under “surreal” circumstances.
In a nearly empty Milan Puskar Stadium, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers thumped Eastern Kentucky 56-10 to move to 1-0 on the year. After the game, Brown remarked that he’s “very grateful” to have an opportunity to coach his team in competitions once again.
“Just playing college football is a win, and I mean that,” Brown said. “To win and win big is a bonus.”
The head coach also broke down his team’s play in the victory, which included a number of noteworthy performances:
- West Virginia’s offense logged more than 600 yards on the day, including 329 yards on the ground
- Graduate transfer Tony Fields led WVU in tackles in his Mountaineer debut
- Another Mountaineer newcomer, Alonzo Addae, came up with a first half interception, which Brown dubbed the play of the game
Watch Brown’s complete postgame remarks at the top of this page.