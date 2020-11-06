West Virginia at No. 22 Texas: TV/stream info, odds, kick time and more

West Virginia football is headed to Austin on the hunt for their first road win of the season against the 22nd-ranked Texas Longhorns.

The Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) and the Longhorns (4-3, 3-2 Big 12) have been competitive historically, with WVU holding a one-game advantage in the all-time series.

Viewing Information:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Saturday, Nov. 7 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: WatchESPN

Who’s favored: Texas opened as 7-point favorites over West Virginia, but that spread has tightened to within a touchdown — currently, it sits at 5.5 points.

Last year: Neal Brown’s first meeting with Texas at the helm of WVU’s football program started off quite competitive, with the Longhorns holding just a touchdown lead at halftime. Although WVU was able to cut into that lead in the third quarter, two quick passing touchdowns from Sam Ehlinger early in the fourth gave the Longhorns more than enough of a boost for a comfortable 42-31 victory. Austin Kendall started for WVU, throwing for 367 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Uniform combinations: West Virginia will wear blue helmets, white jerseys, white pants.

Game preview: An important game for the Big 12 standings, both squads sit one game behind of a tie for the top spot in the league. The nationally-renowned Mountaineer defense has a challenge in stopping the Longhorn offense, which is led by Ehlinger, the league leader in total offense. On the flip side, Texas is tasked with slowing down a revamped run game from the Mountaineers, which is third in the league on the back of Leddie Brown, along with halting a hot streak of three straight 300-yard passing games for Jarret Doege.

Before kickoff: Don’t miss this week’s episode of The Neal Brown Show, which airs at 9 a.m. ET on Nexstar stations in West Virginia and is followed by Mountaineer GameDay, which is hosted by Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey, featuring Anjelica Trinone live in Austin.