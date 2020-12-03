West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State: TV/Stream info, kick time, odds and more

West Virginia football is back on the gridiron Saturday to square off against ninth-ranked Iowa State after a two-week hiatus.

With the top spot in the Big 12 Conference, the Cyclones (7-2, 7-1 Big 12) have clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title, and will guarantee a spot in the league championship game with a win. West Virginia (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) is already out of the running for the regular season title, but could sneak in to the title game with two wins and some outside help.

Viewing Information:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5

Saturday, Dec. 5 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: WatchESPN

Who’s favored: Iowa State is currently a 6.5-point favorite over West Virginia.

Last year: Two of the Big 12’s brightest young coaches met in Morgantown for the first time last October. The Mountaineers struck first on defense when Tykee Smith intercepted a tipped ball and took it to the end zone for his first career pick, but the Cyclones would knot it up before halftime to tie it up at 14. An injury to WVU quarterback Austin Kendall in their first series depleted the Mountaineer offense early, however, as they couldn’t put up any points in the second half. Iowa State went on to score 24 points in the second half, including two of Breece Hall’s three touchdowns in the contest to seal the deal.

Uniform combinations: Iowa State has announced they will be wearing their all-black alternates.

West Virginia has yet to announce their combination for this week.

Game preview: Matt Campbell’s Cyclones are on the brink of the best season since the head coach joined the program in 2016. ISU’s offense has flourished under junior quarterback Brock Purdy and sophomore running back Breece Hall, the latter of whom is the Big 12’s leading rusher with 1260 yards. They’ll go up against the top defense in the conference, which allows just 274 yards every contest.

The matchup between Hall and WVU tailback Leddie Brown is one to look out for. While Hall is the top rusher in the league so far, Brown is second with 897 yards on the season. Whichever ballcarrier can outperform his opponent will likely make a massive impact on the outcome of the game.

Before kickoff: Don't miss this week's episode of The Neal Brown Show, which airs at 9 a.m. ET on Nexstar stations in West Virginia and is followed by Mountaineer GameDay, which is hosted by Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey, featuring Anjelica Trinone live in Ames.