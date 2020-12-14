West Virginia coasts to redemption win over James Madison behind Martinez’s double-double

West Virginia women’s hoops coasted to a bounce back victory over James Madison at home on Sunday, 85-54.

Five Mountaineers found double digits in the points column, one of whom was Esmery Martinez with 11 in a double-double performance. Along with her scoring, she added a 21 rebounds — her second 20-plus rebound game of the season.

West Virginia captured the lead in the opening minutes and didn’t look back. Kysre Gondrezick and Kirsten Deans got the scoring going early for WVU, combining for 15 points in the first quarter. That duo, along with Martinez, helped lift WVU to a 14-4 run which put WVU in a double-digit lead.

It was much of the same in the second quarter. Gondrezick had another big quarter, shooting 3-for-4 to get her first half scoring total to 14 points. The Mountaineers would end the half with another run, this time a 17-5 streak, getting the lead to 26 points at the break.

Martinez hit double-double territory in the fourth quarter with a lay-up — her only bucket of the half.

Gondrezick finished the contest with a game-high 15 points, while Deans clocked in with 13, as did Madisen Smith.

For the first time since she became eligible, Mike Carey gave guard Jasmine Carson a significant chunk of time on the court. In 10 minutes, she added 10 points — her first double-digit game since joining the program this offseason.

The victory moves West Virginia to 5-1 on the season, and 2-1 at home. They next hit the court in Stillwater, Oklahoma when they face the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on the road. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.