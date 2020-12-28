Without Fields, WVU football will lean on veterans Tonkery, Chandler-Semedo at linebacker

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown expects to have most of his roster available on New Year’s Eve when the Mountaineers take on Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but one star play has already opted out.

Senior linebacker Tony Fields, who led the Mountaineers in tackles in the regular season, will forgo West Virginia’s bowl game as he prepares for the NFL Draft. The transfer from Arizona played in all nine regular season games for WVU in his lone campaign in gold and blue.

According to Brown, Fields is an irreplaceable talent, but the head coach still has confidence in senior linebacker Dylan Tonkery, who he expects will see an uptick in snaps during the bowl game.

“We do feel like we have some guys that are gonna be able to play the mike position that’ll be extremely productive,” Brown said. “Dylan Tonkery, who is gonna finish his career — and a great career here — as a West Virginia kid playing for the Mountaineers. We’re looking forward to playing his last game, and I know we’ll get his best effort.”

Tonkery has only recorded eight total tackles this season after compiling a 36-tackle campaign last year. His most productive season came in 2017 as a redshirt freshman, when he logged 43 total stops.

The Mountaineers will also lean on junior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, who returned from injury in West Virginia’s loss to Iowa State. The Ohio native has produced 46 tackles in seven games played in 2020, and Brown also expects him to fill in for Fields at mike linebacker against Army.

“He’s a guy that’s done that,” Brown said. “He’s spelt Tony throughout the year, so we feel confident in that position.”