WVU announces reduced capacity for upcoming basketball season

Spectators will be at the WVU Coliseum for the 2020-21 basketball season — but it won’t be as packed as it usually is.

WVU will allow about 20 percent capacity this season, which amounts to about 3,000 fans. Athletic Director Shane Lyons expressed excitement with the announcement, but said he was hoping they could put more fans in the seats.

“COVID-19 continues to present all of us with many challenges, and I am thankful for the cooperation of all parties involved in order to get the basketball season underway,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “While we hoped to be able to welcome fans back at the 25% of capacity level this season, we had to take into account the Big 12, local and state safety measures that we are following, along with safety zones around the court. Once these factors were considered, 20% capacity is the maximum number we can accommodate as we continue our focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes, University and community.”

Priority for those 3,000 seats will go to this year’s Mountaineer Athletic Club members, season ticket holders, WVU students and the student-athletes’ families. All ticketing will be done on mobile to ensure sanitary entry to the Coliseum.

Of course, face coverings will be required of fans in the Coliseum unless they are eating or drinking at their seat.

