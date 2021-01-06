WVU extends fan restrictions for indoor games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with University, local and state officials, has extended the time period for no fans at all home indoor athletic events through Jan. 24.

Due to recent spikes of positive COVID-19 cases in the state and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, only essential game operations personnel, families and guests of the players and coaching staffs will be admitted. Expected capacity at home events from Jan. 25 and beyond will be announced in the future and determined by local public health conditions at the time.

“We continue to be disappointed not to allow fans at our home indoor events, but quite frankly, COVID-19 is not yet under control,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “We know that our hospitals and medical professionals continue to be very busy in managing this pandemic, and it is just not safe right now for our fans, staff, student-athletes and community to welcome spectators at our home events. We can’t wait for the day when that will not be the case.”

As previously announced, basketball season ticket holders from last season will maintain ticket priority for next year, regardless of their purchase status in 2020-21.

All men’s and women’s home basketball games as well as home wrestling and gymnastics events will either be televised on the ESPN family of networks or streamed through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.