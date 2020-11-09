Gold and Blue Nation
WVU hoops ranks No. 15 in preseason poll

by: Nick Farrell

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball will open a new season in the top 15. 

The Mountaineers rank No. 15 in the AP Preseason Top 25, which was released Monday afternoon. 

The Big 12 is well-represented in this national preseason poll, as half the league is ranked. Baylor is the highest-rated squad at No. 2, with Kansas just outside the top five at No. 6. Additionally, Texas Tech ranks No. 14 and Texas appears at No. 19. 

Gonzaga is the top team in this preseason ranking, while Villanova, Virginia and Iowa round out the top five. See the complete AP Preseason Top 25 here. 

The Mountaineers finished the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season with a 21-10 record. They begin a new season Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. 

