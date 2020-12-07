WVU hoops stays put in AP poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second week in a row, WVU men’s basketball checks in at No. 11 in the AP Top 25.

The Mountaineers maintain their ranking after a narrow loss to No. 1 Gonzaga and a victory at Georgetown in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Gonzaga maintains its top spot in the poll this week, while Big 12 foe Baylor remains at No. 2. Kansas has also cracked the top five at No. 5.

No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Michigan State round out this week’s top five.

Other Big 12 teams in this week’s poll include No. 13 Texas and No. 17 Texas Tech.

An upcoming non-conference opponent for West Virginia also remains in the ranking: Richmond appears at No. 19 and is scheduled to visit the WVU Coliseum Sunday at 1 p.m.