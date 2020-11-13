WVU men’s basketball fills last scholarship with signing of Ohio guard Kobe Johnson

West Virginia men’s hoops has added their second recruit of the 2020 early signing period after Kobe Johnson signed his national letter-of-intent, Bob Huggins announced Friday.

Standing 6-4 with a 207-pound frame, Johnson comes from Canton McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio. He is the sixth-ranked recruit out of Ohio according to 247Sports.com.

“Kobe comes from one of the storied programs in Ohio,” Huggins said. “He is an outstanding defender with exceptional quickness and length. Kobe is well-coached by Andy Vlajkovich, who also coached Derek Culver at Warren G. Harding High. Kobe will be an outstanding contributor to our perimeter play.”

As a junior in 2019-20, Johnson averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Pups and became the only junior named to the Division I All-Ohio First Team by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. On top of that, he was named the Northeast Inland Division I Player of the Year and Repository Stark County Player of the Year as he led his team to their first district title since 2016.

Johnson is the second recruit to sign for the Mountaineers this period after adding Seth Wilson on Wednesday. Wilson also hails from the Buckeye State, and is the fifth-ranked recruit from Ohio this season according to 247Sports.com.

Huggins indicated on Friday that Wilson and Johnson will fill the Mountaineers’ last two scholarships.

“These are the two best guards in Ohio. We are going to need guards….We are going to lose Taz [Sherman], Sean [McNeil] and Jordan [McCabe] all in the same year. We need guys that can step in and play.”