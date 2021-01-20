WVU signee Wyatt Milum named West Virginia’s Player of the Year by MaxPreps

West Virginia football’s top recruit in the 2021 class has also been recognized as the top player in the state by MaxPreps, the outlet announced on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was named the 2020 MaxPreps West Virginia High School Football Player of the Year after a stellar senior season at Spring Valley High. In three seasons at Spring Valley, he never allowed a sack en route to earning the Stydahar Award in his senior year, which recognizes the best interior lineman in the Mountain State.

This nod from MaxPreps makes Milum eligible for the outlet’s All-America Team, which will be released on Jan. 29.

Milum is the most highly-rated recruit in WVU’s class for 2021 and the top-ranked prospect in the state. His acquisition by WVU continues a trend that began with the hiring of Neal Brown, signing the top prospect in West Virginia for the second season in a row. He was rated as a four-star prospect and a top-20 recruit by several outlets.

Milum was one of 16 signings in this year’s early signing class. The regular signing period begins on Feb. 3 and runs until April 1.