Gold and Blue Nation

WVU volleyball checks into national rankings for first time ever at No. 15

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia women’s volleyball now sits at No. 15 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association, marking the first time the squad has made the national poll in program history.

The Mountaineers are in the middle of a four-match win streak after two-match sweeps over No. 10 Kansas and TCU. They were able to sneak into the rankings after an off week last week.

WVU is one of four Big 12 squads to be named in the poll. Texas sits at the top at No. 1, with Baylor sitting one spot behind. Kansas State comes in at No. 11, while the Mountaineers round out the back.

West Virginia’s next matches will be against the second-ranked Lady Bears in Waco, Texas. The first match gets underway Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU, with the second leg getting started Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS