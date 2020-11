The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia’s Nov. 14 home matchup with TCU will be televised on FOX, but a start time has not yet been determined for the contest.

The Mountaineers got the best of TCU last season, winning 20-17 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

West Virginia’s next game is coming up Saturday at noon ET on the road at Texas. That game will be televised on ABC.

Expect an announcement on kick time for WVU vs. TCU next week.