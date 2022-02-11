Five football players, plus five more Mountaineers will participate and donate in this year's plunge

A group of 10 student-athletes from West Virginia University will participate in and contribute to the Polar Plunge at Cheat Lake on Feb. 19, Country Roads Trust announced on Friday.

Five Mountaineer football players will make the jump along with five other WVU student-athletes. They will also contribute a total of $1,000 of their NIL money to Special Olympics West Virginia, the beneficiary of the Polar Plunge.

“We love that our group of athletes are able to take advantage of their name, image and likeness through community engagement events like the Polar Plunge,” said Trust general managaer and COO Stephen Ford. “This will be the first of many charity events with which the Trust will partner. I’m looking forward to watching our athletes’ impact on West Virginia communities.”

Center Zach Frazier and guards James Gmiter and Doug Nester will represent the WVU offense, while cornerback Charles Woods and defensive end Taijh Alston will act for the defense. Volleyball setter Kamiah Gibson will also participate along with four more student-athletes to be named.

Polar Plunges across the Mountain State are the largest collective fundraising activity for Special Olympics West Virginia, which provides opportunities for over 4,400 athletes. According to SOWV’s website, proceeds from plunges, like the one at Cheat Lake, go to training and competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19, with a costume contest to be held at 12:15 p.m. Participants officially take the plunge at 1 p.m. with an After Plunge Party at Dockside Grille.