The preseason honors are already rolling in for WVU football

There are just under 100 days until West Virginia’s kickoff against Pitt — but the preseason honors are already sneaking into Morgantown.

Athlon Sports unveiled its Preseason All-Big 12 teams on Wednesday, featuring 11 Mountaineers on the three lists. Two former Polar Bears headline the group on the First Teams.

Fairmont natives Zach Frazier and Dante Stills each got the First Team nods. Frazier earned it on the offensive side of the ball after his All-American sophomore season, while Stills earned it on defense after leading WVU in sacks in 2021. Kicker Casey Legg earned a First Team nod as a specialist.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and tackle Wyatt Milum each earned Second Team nods on offense, while guard Doug Nester and cornerback Charles Woods each earned Third Team honors.

Athlon made eye-popping selection on the Third Team, including quarterback JT Daniels on the list. Daniels comes to West Virginia from Georgia, where he earned a Peach Bowl title before missing most of the Bulldogs’ title season with an injury. Although he hasn’t earned the starting job yet officially, he could immediately add a wrinkle to the WVU offense.

Is WVU football a Big 12 contender with JT Daniels at QB? – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WRBL Sports Director Rex Castillo is the latest guest on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, sponsored by Pritt & Spano. In this episode, Castillo tells host Nick Farrell why Mountaineer fans should be excited about incoming transfer quarterback JT Daniels, and why the former Georgia Bulldog makes WVU an "interesting contender" right away in the Big 12. Daniels announced his commitment to WVU football Wednesday. Read more about the transfer QB at www.GoldAndBlueNation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation App. Subscribe to the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast to have future episodes delivered to you.

Three more Mountaineers made Athlon’s Fourth Team, as wide receiver Sam James made it on offense while defensive linemen Jordan Jefferson and Taijh Alston earned it on defense.