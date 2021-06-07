2 incoming WVU hoops freshmen arrive on campus

WVU hoops is rolling out the carpet to welcome a pair of newcomers to campus.

The program announced via Twitter Monday that freshmen Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson have arrived in Morgantown:

Let's Roll Out the Carpet as we welcome incoming freshmen Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson to campus!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/EOftca1SEE — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) June 7, 2021

Standing 6-4 with a 207-pound frame, Johnson comes from Canton McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio. Recruiting website 247Sports ranked Johnson as one of the top prospects in his class in the state of Ohio. He averaged 18.1 points per game during his junior season.

Wilson, a fellow Ohio native, is 6-3, 185 pounds. He ranked fifth in his recruiting class in his home state, according to 247Sports. One of Wilson’s most noteworthy achievements is that he nearly broke a freshman scoring record set by LeBron James when he began his high school hoops career at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.

Both athletes signed national letters of intent in November.