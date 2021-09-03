2021 Mountaineer GameDay Kickoff Special

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and many of us celebrate with family and friends. But it's also one of the deadliest times on the road.

"When you're caught by the police and getting arrested, that would be the best-case scenario. Honestly, I can't even tell you how many times I've seen DUI crashes, DUI fatalities, it's not worth it," said Corporal B.A. Lowe, West Virginia State Police.