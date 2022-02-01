2022 Annual Gold-Blue Spring Game Set

West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.



In conjunction with the spring game, the Athletics Department once again will be holding its Mountaineer Gear Sale, with authentic Nike game jerseys, gloves, practice jerseys, warmups, WVU athletics team gear and other miscellaneous items. Information on the Gear Sale, stadium, parking, online streaming and television broadcast will be released at a later date.

Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and now can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU students will be admitted free through the normal student ticketing process later in April at WVUGAME.com/students.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $778,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.