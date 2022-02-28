Cardinale and Hall lead WVU as top two seeds in their weight classes heading into the Big 12 Wrestling Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University wrestling team will enter the 2022 Big 12 Wrestling Championship seeded in the top five of their respective weight classes, as announced by the league office on Monday.

WVU will have a wrestler at each weight class battling it out for one of 58 automatic bids to the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships from March 17-19, in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit hosts the NCAA Wrestling Championships for the first time in postseason history.

Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale stands at the top of the 125-pound weight class after concluding the regular season 11-1 overall and a 6-1 against the Big 12. Cardinale’s lone loss came to the No. 6-seed Kysen Terukina of Iowa State in a 6-5 decision on Feb. 4. The Bristow, Virginia, native makes his second appearance at the conference championship, as he took third last year in his championship debut.

Leading the Mountaineers with 22 victories and seven of them against the Big 12, sophomore Peyton Hall sealed the No. 2 seed behind Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole at 165 pounds. The duo met in the finals of the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 2, where O’Toole handed Hall his first loss. Hall’s second loss came to the No. 5-seed Luke Weber of North Dakota State in dual action on Jan. 29. The Chester, West Virginia, native defeated Weber, 13-4, four weeks prior in the semifinals of the Southern Scuffle. Hall looks to secure his second trip to the NCAA Championships and a possible rematch against O’Toole in the finals of the 165-pound bracket. Hall placed fourth last year in his debut at the Big 12 Championship.

Redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram captured a spot in the top five as the No. 5 seed within the heavyweight division. Wolfgram finished second on the team with 18 wins and in a tie for second with five against Big 12 opponents. The York, Pennsylvania, native placed seventh in last season’s event and looks to go further towards his first-ever appearance at the NCAA Tournament.

In addition, freshman Garett Lautzenheiser (133), senior Caleb Rea (141), redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd, redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck (157), sophomore Dennis Robin (174), redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman (184), and senior Jackson Moomau (197) enter this weekend unseeded in their respective weight classes.

The two-day event officially gets underway inside the BOK center on Saturday, March 5, at 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch the first three sessions of the event on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, followed by the championship round on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets to the Big 12 Wrestling Championship are available for purchase at TicketMaster.