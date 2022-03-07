MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU football season ticket holders can now renew their season tickets and parking passes for the upcoming 2022 season online at WVUGAME.com.

By renewing online, fans will save $10 off the order fee and have the opportunity to sign-up for a five-month or three-month interest-free payment plan. For more details on 2022 payment plans, visit WVUsports.com/PaymentPlan.

The priority renewal deadline is Tuesday, May 3, and ticket renewal statements for the 2022 WVU football campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in late March. Premium seating customers cannot renew online and must return the paper form.

WVU Faculty and Staff can now renew their season tickets online at WVUGAME.com also. Fans who have not previously renewed their tickets online will receive instructions in the upcoming renewal mailing. Those who have previously renewed their tickets online can log in to their account using the email address and password they used to create their online account.

Also included in the mailing is information for Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members detailing how potentially to upgrade their seats using an interactive website, in June, during the Optional Seat Selection Process.

Fans can make their MAC season ticket priority gift online at WVUGAME.com. Further instructions for making a MAC gift online are also included in the renewal mailing.

Fans who do not currently have season tickets but are interested in purchasing for the 2022 campaign can place a $99 season ticket deposit at WVUGAME.com. For any questions concerning football season ticket priority or the Optional Seat Selection Process, fans should contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU GAME / WVUGAME@mail.wvu.edu.

Season tickets are priced at $365, a savings of more than $30 off the single game price, for the Mountaineers’ six-game home schedule, which features matchups with defending Big 12 champion Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State, Kansas and Towson.