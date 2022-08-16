Four giveaways, themed nights and three “Dollar Nights” highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 promotional schedule.

The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).

Thursday, Aug. 25 – Robert Morris: SCHOOL SUPPLY DONATION NIGHT

Fans are encouraged to donate school supplies for a chance to win a team-signed jersey. One raffle ticket will be issued for every two supplies donated. It’s also Dollar Night, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1 each. Mountaineer Kids Club members also may pick up their t-shirts against the Colonels.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 – American: MILITARY & SERVICE MEMBER APPRECIATION

Fans with proof of military or medical employee identification will receive free admission.

Friday, Sept. 9 – Yale: TRIVIA NIGHT

Select prizes will be given away to the first five fans to correctly answer a list of trivia questions, which can be found at the marketing table on the stadium concourse. Prizes will be announced at halftime.

Friday, Sept. 16 – Coastal Carolina: BARK AT THE PARK/INTERNATIONAL STUDENT NIGHT

Dog toy giveaway for the first 100 fans. Dogs must be kept on a leash and owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry. It’s also International Student Appreciation Night, with post-match autographs on the field.

Saturday, Oct. 1 – South Carolina: GOLD RUSH

The first 250 fans, who are encouraged to wear gold, will receive a gold rally towel upon entrance. Children in eighth grade and under will have an opportunity to participate in post-match penalty kicks on the field.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 – Lehigh: FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a ticket to redeem for a “Mountaineer Soccer” pint glass at the end of the match. It’s also the second Dollar Night of the season, as well as the second post-match autograph session.

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Kentucky: SUPERHERO SATURDAY

Children in eighth grade and under will receive free admission into the game by wearing their favorite superhero costume. There will also be post-match PK’s on the field.

Sunday, Oct. 23 – Georgia State: SENIOR NIGHT

Help us honor this year’s senior class with a special, Senior Night ceremony before the match. It’s also the final Dollar Night of the season and the first 100 fans will receive a winter beanie, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Of note, all eight matches are set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets to any of the eight regular-season men’s soccer matches by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. All tickets are general admission.

When purchasing in advance online, tickets are $5 each, while tickets are $3 for groups of 10 or more. At the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium ticket window, tickets will be $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff on game days. Fans are encouraged to order tickets in advance online to avoid lines at stadium gates.

Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid student ID.

The WVU soccer scarf ticket package also is on sale. The scarf ticket package includes a scarf and 10 tickets to be used at any men’s or women’s soccer match during the 2022 regular season. Packages are just $35 and are available while supplies last. To order, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU-GAME.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.