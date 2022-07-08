MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU women’s basketball team will spend its Thanksgiving on the hardwood, playing at the 2022 Women’s Cancun Challenge this November.

The tournament will be held over a three-day period from Nov. 24-26 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, located just outside of Cancun.

West Virginia is one of six teams in the “Riviera Division.” The Mountaineers are joined by Central Michigan, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Tulane, and Vanderbilt.

Big 12 foe Oklahoma State is one of four teams in the “Mayan Division.” The Cowgirls are joined by Florida State, Harvard, and Purdue.

WVU and teams in its division are guaranteed to play two games each.

The Women’s Cancun Challenge dates back to 2005.

More information on the event can be found here.

Fan packages are available by clicking on the following link: Fan Packages – Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya – Cancun Challenge.

West Virginia is under new leadership this season, as the program brought on Dawn Plitzuweit to be the next head coach. Plitzuweit brought most of her staff with her from South Dakota.