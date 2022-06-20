MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In 73 days, a new season of college football will begin for West Virginia, and a new chapter in one of the sport’s most storied rivalries will be written.

As we march closer to kickoff, Gold and Blue Nation will breakdown each position group on the WVU roster, highlighting newcomers who could make a difference, young players who could burst onto the scene and veterans who will lead the Mountaineers in 2022.

Our roster review series begins with a look at West Virginia’s coaching staff, starting with the head coach and his offensive assistants:

Neal Brown – Head Coach (Fourth season at WVU)

It all starts with the man in charge. Brown is 17-18 overall through three seasons as the head coach of the Mountaineers. Last season, WVU went 6-7 overall and finished the year with a loss in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Shortly after that defeat, Brown revealed a few moves that would shake up the coaching staff for the 2022 season. He announced the addition of a new offensive coordinator in January, and that he’d hand off play-calling duties to that assistant. Those changes, Brown said, would allow him to more effectively serve as the “CEO of the Mountaineer football program.”

Graham Harrell – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach (First season at WVU)

One of Brown’s biggest offseason moves was the hiring of Harrell, a former record-setting QB at Texas Tech who has quickly become one of the most respected offensive minds in the sport. Harrell has served stints as OC and quarterbacks coach at North Texas (2016-18) and USC (2019-21), forming a relationship with new WVU quarterback JT Daniels at the latter stop. Last season, USC led the Pac-12 in passing offense, red zone offense and third down conversion percentage, ranking in the top 20 nationally in each category. Harrell also produced back-to-back top 25 offenses at North Texas.

Matt Moore – Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach (Fourth season at WVU)

Moore is one of multiple WVU assistants who came with Brown from Troy back in 2019 and has remained on the staff ever since. His offensive linemen paved the way for running back Leddie Brown’s consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. He has coached a pair of Freshman All-Americans and several All-Big 12 linemen over the last three seasons. This year, Moore’s unit is one of the most experienced on the roster, featuring the aforementioned All-Americans in Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum, as well as veterans like James Gmiter and Doug Nester.

Chad Scott – Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach (Fourth season at WVU)

Before joining the staff at WVU in 2019, Scott worked with Neal Brown at Kentucky, Texas Tech and during his first stint at Troy. He began his tenure at WVU as a co-offensive coordinator and is now entering his second season as the program’s run game coordinator. Though West Virginia ranked last in the Big 12 in rushing average last season, star running back Leddie Brown did rush for more than 1,000 yards for the second campaign in a row.

Tony Washington – Wide Receivers Coach (First season at WVU)

Washington brings exciting upside to the Mountaineer offense in his first season as wide receivers coach. He played the position at Appalachian State from 2009-13, and then went on to play for three NFL teams from 2014-17. Most recently, Washington served as the wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina, a team that posted a 22-3 overall record during his tenure there. Last fall, the Chanticleers won 11 games and earned their first bowl victory, doing so thanks to a potent offense. CCU ranked No. 5 in the country in total offense and scoring offense.

Sean Reagan – Tight Ends coach (Fourth season at WVU)

Reagan moves into a new role this season. After serving as the quarterbacks coach for the previous three seasons, he’ll now act as West Virginia’s tight ends coach. Reagan coached at Troy from 2008-2018 and held various titles, primarily focusing on quarterbacks. This season will be the first in his career specializing in tight ends.

