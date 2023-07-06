MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cornerback is another position group replacing multiple key contributors for West Virginia this fall. However, multiple players who saw extended playing time last season return, including one of the two starters in last year’s season finale.

Once again, WVU dipped into the transfer portal over the offseason to add depth and experience to the group.

This year’s crop of Mountaineer corners are veterans — only one player who figures to be in the regular rotation is an underclassman.

Our roster review series continues with a look at West Virginia’s cornerbacks:

Redshirt Senior Malachi Ruffin

Ruffin started five games for West Virginia last year, including each of the final three contests of the season. He commanded the left side of the field from his corner spot, though he also played some safety. He has now played in 33 games for WVU and is coming off his most productive season, as he collected 26 total tackles, including 15 solo stops.

As a team, WVU generally had trouble generating takeaways last season, but Ruffin was a player who bucked that trend. He was responsible for half of the team’s interceptions on defense, returning one for a 43-yard touchdown against Kansas State, and also recovered a fumble last season.

Ruffin was responsible for 30 percent of the turnovers forced by WVU’s defense. He also tied for the team-high with five pass breakups.

Redshirt Senior Montre Miller

An offseason addition to the roster by way of Kent State, Miller came to West Virginia after a productive career with the Golden Flashes. Over the past two seasons, Miller has made a combined 99 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 17 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Miller recorded a PBU in the Gold-Blue Game this spring, his first appearance in a Mountaineer uniform. One of the selling points to add Miller to the roster was his speed, something Neal Brown thought was lacking in the secondary last year.

“He can run,” Brown said in January. “We’ve got all these different metrics that you use when you’re able to track guys as you go into the portal and he was one of the fastest corners available, so he’s going to compete for playing time right away.”

Sophomore Jacolby Spells

Sept. 22, 2022, Blacksburg, Virginia: West Virginia has just extended its lead to 16, and is looking for another stop on defense to secure the Black Diamond Trophy. Forty seconds later, Spells silenced the home crowd with a 27-yard pick six, putting the Mountaineers in front by 23.

As a true freshman, Spells made one of the biggest plays of the year in one of the biggest games of the year. The interception and return for six points was the Big 12 Play of the Week and the final highlight of the rivalry game victory. It was the first of two times Spells found the end zone last year. He also scored from 87 yards away against Baylor after Dante Stills blocked a PAT. WVU won that game by three, thanks in part to Spells outrunning everyone on the field.

In his first season with the Mountaineers, Spells made those two highlight plays, appeared in a total of eight games, tallied 13 tackles and defended a pass.

Redshirt Senior Beanie Bishop

Another offseason addition for this position group, Bishop could possibly see time at both corner and safety this season. He has primarily been listed as a defensive back throughout his career, meaning he can provide flexibility to the defensive coaching staff.

Bishop came to West Virginia after one season at Minnesota. Before that, he spent four seasons at Western Kentucky.

Bishop finished last season with 29 tackles, one sack and a pass breakup. He was a 2021 First Team All-Conference USA selection. He is entering his final year of eligibility.

Redshirt Sophomore Andrew Wilson-Lamp

As a redshirt freshman, Wilson-Lamp saw the field in every game but one last season. He started the season finale against Oklahoma State, a game in which he played just under 50 percent of his defensive snaps for the entire season. He finished last season with nine tackles and a pair of pass breakups.

Wilson-Lamp was part of a youth movement in the secondary last year, especially after Charles Woods missed an extended period of time due to injury and then transferred. Spells was part of the influx of youth, as well.

Rounding out the depth chart

Freshman Josiah Jackson – One of West Virginia’s highest-rated recruits in the 2023 recruiting class

Freshman Jordan Jackson – Twin brother of Josiah Jackson

Redshirt Freshman Deuce Shabazz II

Departures:

Rashad Ajayi – Started the first two games of the season last year, and then rotated at left corner with Ruffin. Ajayi finished the season with 26 total tackles and a trio of pass breakups.

Charles Woods – Woods’ time in Morgantown ended unceremoniously, as the injured corner announced his decision to transfer on Senior Day. He appeared in just four games last season.

Wesley McCormick – In his first and only season with WVU, McCormick started eight games and appeared in a total of 10. He finished the year with 17 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. He received a rookie minicamp invite from the Washington Commanders in April.

Check out some of our previous roster reviews:

Visit GoldAndBlueNation.com for daily roster analysis in the lead-up to Big 12 Football Media Days. All stories can also be viewed on the free Gold and Blue Nation app, which is available for download on Apple and Android devices.