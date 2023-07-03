MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gold and Blue Nation’s roster review series has covered every position group on the offensive side of the football, and now we transition over to the defense.

The Mountaineers have lost some of their top playmakers from last year, but the coaching staff has stayed the same. There were no changes to the five coaches primarily in charge of the defense.

Our roster review series continues with another look at West Virginia’s coaching staff, but this time the defensive assistants:

Jordan Lesley – Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach (Fifth season at WVU)

Coming off a season in which his defense ranked fourth in the Big 12 in rush defense, Jordan Lesley enters his fifth season with WVU. He has had at least a share of the defensive coordinator title since 2020.

After finishing fifth in the nation in red zone defense in 2021, the Mountaineers took a step back last year. Another area of emphasis this offseason is improving on creating turnovers. West Virginia forced just 10 turnovers (six fumbles and four interceptions) last year.

With a defense that did not rank in the top 50 nationally in any major defensive statistic last year, the thought process surrounding the unit has been this: “We better be better.”

ShaDon Brown – Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach (Third season at WVU)

Entering his third year with the Old Gold and Blue, ShaDon Brown is coming off a year in which he had three defensive backs flip a turnover in a touchdown.

Since making the jump to the Power 5 level in 2017, Brown has almost exclusively been part of productive defenses. In 2021, WVU tied for second in the Big 12 in interceptions and ranked third in the league in passing defense. The year prior, his Louisville safeties helped the Cardinals rank No. 17 in the nation in pass defense and among the ACC’s best in other categories. While at Colorado, his secondary ranked fourth in the NCAA in opposing completion percentage.

The WVU defensive secondary will look a bit different this year, with offseason additions including corner Montre Miller, Beanie Bishop, and safety Keyshawn Cobb, among others.

Jeff Koonz – Special Teams Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach (Fourth season at WVU)

Jeff Koonz, a man who wears multiple hats, splits time between coaching up the linebackers while also being in charge of West Virginia’s special teams unit. The Mountaineers ranked No. 9 in the country last year in punt return defense and No. 22 nationally in net punting.

Koonz is replacing a number of key contributors in that phase of the game, and is hoping that some new technology will aid in the rebuilding process.

Defensively, Lee Kpogba will anchor the linebackers on the field for Koonz, who is entering his 20th season on the sidelines as either a graduate assistant or a full-time coach. While he is working in a number of new pieces on special teams, Koonz is replacing just one key contributor (Exree Loe) from his linebacking corps this summer.

Andrew Jackson – Defensive Line Coach (Third season at WVU)

Maybe no WVU position coach is replacing as much talent as third-year defensive line coach Andrew Jackson. Dante Stills has turned pro, while Taijh Alston and Jordan Jefferson both exited the program via the transfer portal.

Along with replacing that talent, Jackson is also tasked with molding Mountain State native Sean Martin into the type of player many believed he could be when he the top-rated high school prospect in the state.

West Virginia’s defense has recorded 53 sacks since Jackson took over the D-Line.

Dontae Wright – Safeties Coach (Fourth season at WVU)

According to Pro Football Focus College, Dantae Wright has the good fortune of coaching Aubrey Burks — the top returning safety in the Big 12 Conference. Burks is back for another season, and so, too, is Marcis Floyd, who finished third on the Mountaineer defense in tackles last year.

College football may be changing around him, but Wright remains true to his coaching philosophies. He said he is committed to his “tough love” coaching style, earlier this offseason, regardless of how the transfer portal, and Name, Image, and Likeness change the game.