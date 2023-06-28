MORGANTOWN, W.Va – For the first time in quite a few seasons, WVU football will not be led by a transfer quarterback. While the starter at the position won’t be solidified until fall camp, it will be a player who started his career as a Mountaineer leading the offense.

Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol have been competing for the role since the 2022 season came to an end and head coach Neal Brown said he is taking the long approach when it comes to naming the starter.

“They do some of the same things well,” Brown said. “Overall they are different but have the same characteristics like the ability to be a dual threat. Nicco is more of a strong runner and Garrett is more of a fast runner. Both are really talented but inexperienced.”

Our roster review series continues with a look at West Virginia’s QBs:

Junior Garrett Greene

Greene has held a backup role since arriving at WVU, but he finished out the 2022 season as the starter after bursting onto the scene against Oklahoma.

The Tallahassee, Florida, native entered the game on the final drive of the first quarter. By the time it was done, he led the Mountaineers to their first-ever win over the Sooners since joining the Big 12 Conference. He completed 12-of-22 passing attempts for 138 yards and a touchdown, but the work he did with his legs is what impressed as he rushed for 199 yards and two scores.

In his first career start against Kansas State, he threw for a career-high 204 yards and three touchdowns. He also got the nod for the regular-season finale at Oklahoma State. He exited the game with an injury.

On the year, Greene completed 43-of-78 passing attempts for 493 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns on 45 carries. He averaged 54.8 passing yards and 30.7 rushing yards per contest.

Redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol

Marchiol was the “focal point” of WVU’s 2022 signing class according to Coach Brown. Brown said Marchiol has the “it” factor, and while he only appeared in three games as a true freshman, he showed his potential against the Cowboys.

The southpaw finished the year with 61 yards and a touchdown on 13 passing attempts and rushed for 32 yards. His production on the ground came against Oklahoma State.

Marchiol didn’t have his best day during the Gold-Blye spring scrimmage. He went 6-for-12 for 58 yards.

“I thought Nicco threw two really nice deep balls, and our receivers didn’t play the ball very well,” Brown said.

Rounding out the depth chart

redshirt sophomore Jackson Crist

redshirt freshman Scott Kean

freshman Sean Boyle

freshman Sam Stoner

Key departures:

JT Daniels – Daniels started 10 consecutive games for the Mountaineers before Greene took over the starting duties for the final two contests. In his lone season in Morgantown, Daniels completed 200-of-327 passing attempts for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw for more than 200 yards on five occasions and surpassed 300 in the second game of the season against Kansas.



He re-entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season and will play his final collegiate season at Rice.



Will "Goose" Crowder – Crowder was one of four quarterbacks who entered the 2022 campaign vying for the Mountaineers' starting job. Despite praise from coaches during the summer and preseason, Crowder saw action in just one game last season. In that game, a WVU blowout win over Towson, he completed all six pass attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for four yards.

