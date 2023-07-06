WVU defensive back Marcis Floyd warms up prior to the matchup with Virginia Tech on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo by Ryan Decker)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Turnovers are not the defining factor for a defense, and they are a product of a variety of factors, but it’s rarely a good sign to be in last place in any statistic. WVU had the fewest interceptions (four) in the Big 12 last year.

They also surrendered the second-most passing yards per game (262.7) in the conference.

With the return of two starters, and a pair of veteran additions via the transfer portal to challenge them, safeties coach Dontae Wright’s position group is expected to make a leap.

Our roster review series continues with a look at West Virginia’s safeties:

Junior Aubrey Burks

Head coach Neal Brown is already showcasing his support for Burks by appointing him as one of the team’s five representatives at Big 12 Football Media Days. All signs point towards Burks taking on a captain/centerfield role at safety.

Burks showed strong flashes in last year’s Gold-Blue Spring Game, and matched the high expectations once the season began. He finished second on the team in total tackles (66), and he also snagged an interception, forced a fumble, and completed 4.5 tackles for loss.

After starting all 12 games at safety, he was named to the AP All-Big 12 Second Team.

Redshirt Senior Marcis Floyd

Floyd received one Division I offer coming out of high school in 2018. Then he became an All-Ohio Valley Conference defensive back at Murray State, and now he’s entering his final season in college as a returning starter for WVU. This spring, he was also named one of four Iron Mountaineers from the spring season.

It’s safe to say Floyd is poised for quite a sendoff.

He transitioned nicely into the “cat” safety from cornerback in his first season at WVU last fall, starting 11 games. Along with 44 total tackles, he also forced a fumble and recorded four pass breakups.

Junior Hershey McLaurin

McLaurin started two games at free safety and appeared in all 12 games as a rotational defensive back for WVU in 2022. He recorded 45 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

He joined WVU last season after spending two years at Jones County JC in Ellisville, Mississippi, where he was tabbed as the No. 5 safety transfer in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Before the two years of junior college ball, he exclusively played quarterback. As a four-year starting QB at Collins High in Mississippi, McLaurin threw for over 6,000 yards and 73 touchdowns.

Redshirt Junior Lance Dixon

Dixon was classified as a linebacker last season, but is the prime candidate to take on the starting “spear” position on WVU’s defense this year. The “spear” is a dynamic position that requires the player to be able to cover skill position players and take on blocks from offensive linemen, so Dixon’s history at safety from high school, along with his linebacker experience at Penn State and WVU, make for a solid fit at the position.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound defensive back played nine games at linebacker for WVU last season, starting five. Twelve of his 22 total tackles were solo, and he also recorded one pass breakup.

Redshirt Junior Anthony Wilson

With WVU’s top two coverage safeties (Burks and Floyd) returning in 2023, a pair of impact transfers will compete for significant playing time. Georgia Southern transfer Anthony Wilson is one, and he carries a veteran presence to Morgantown.

Wilson started all 13 games and intercepted one pass for Georgia Southern in 2022 while recording 101 tackles, the second-most on the team, en route to All-Sun Belt honorable mention recognition. He also earned a third-team All-Sun Belt honor during his redshirt freshman season in 2021.

In all, Wilson recorded 246 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions during his time with Georgia Southern. He has also logged 23 pass breakups. He is listed as 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Senior Keyshawn Cobb

Cobb – the other transfer safety – is now in his fourth school in the last five seasons after JUCO stops at Fort Scott CC and Northeast Mississippi CC, along with a season of Division I ball at Buffalo in 2022.

In his one season with Buffalo, the junior safety racked up 66 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, forced three fumbles, and recovered another. He also recorded one interception, which he returned 26 yards for a touchdown against Ohio on Nov. 1.

He played outside cornerback and nickel corner at Buffalo, so he can be used in various coverages at the safety position.

Rounding out the depth chart

Redshirt Sophomore Avery Wilcox – Son of Ray Wilcox, former Nickolich Award winner at WVU.

Redshirt Freshman Raleigh Collins

Freshman Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

Departures:

Jasir Cox – A transfer from North Dakota State, Cox took advantage of his graduate season in Morgantown as WVU’s spear safety in 2022. He collected 62 total tackles and six tackles for loss in his lone season as a Mountaineer. He went undrafted in April, and he was invited to a tryout at the Philadelphia Eagles minicamp, but he did not receive a contract.

Naim Muhammad – Muhammad transferred to Kent State after missing the 2021 regular season due to injury and limited snaps last season.

Davis Mallinger – Mallinger is still on the WVU roster, but he will make the flip from defense to offense this season as he resumes his wide receiver career.

