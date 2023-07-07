WVU punter, Oliver Straw runs off the field in game against Kansas State (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU’s special teams unit was the deciding factor in quite a few games for the Mountaineers last season. Now the program is tasked with replacing a number of starters in that phase, including Casey Legg, one of the top kickers in WVU history.

Our roster review series continues with a look at West Virginia’s specialists:

P – Sophomore Oliver Straw

After a successful freshman campaign, the Aussie punter looks to grow his game as WVU’s starter for the second straight season.

Straw averaged 60.1 yards on 64 punts with 23 touchbacks last season. His longest punt was 63 yards and he pinned the opponent inside the 20 on 18 occasions.

“He has the ability to do so many things, but to ask a first-year player in Power-5 football and the Big 12 Conference to go do all of those things at an elite level, it’s not fair to him. We’ll be able to add a little more on him, be able to move the launch point a little more,” special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz said.

In WVU’s loss at Texas Tech, Straw punted five times for a total of 233 yards and averaged 46.6 yards per punt. His furthest punt traveled 63 yards, and he had three punts that traveled at least 47 yards. That showing earned Straw his first Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

He then earned the league’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking six punts for 263 yards, against Oklahoma. Four of his punts that game landed inside the 20 and two inside the 10.

Straw earned a preseason fourth-team all-conference recognition from Phil Steele.

K – Redshirt Junior Michael Hayes

Hayes is entering his debut season in Morgantown. He spent four years at Georgia State, playing three seasons after redshirting in 2019. He handled duties as both a kicker and a punter in 2022, averaging 42.1 yards per punt and making 11 of 14 field goals.

The West Florence, South Carolina, native was named to the PFF All-Sun Belt Team for his 2021 season as a punter after kicking the ball 59 times for an average of 41.2 yards.

“He’s got experience. He’s kicked in a live setting, big crowd, big atmosphere,” Koonz said.

Hayes also averaged 42.0 yards on 56 punts last season.

K – Redshirt Sophomore Danny King

King has been a Mountaineer since 2020 and is getting his opportunity to compete for the starting job. He battled with Hayes for the role in the spring and will continue to do so through fall camp.

He has only played in one career game and that came last season against Towson. He finished with four kickoffs for 195 yards and a touchback.

“He’s having his best spring that he’s had since I’ve been here. I’m excited,” Koonz said.

LS – Junior Austin Brinkman

The junior has been WVU’s starting long snapper for punts, field goals and extra points the past two seasons. This spring, head coach Neal Brown said he has a chance to be “as good as anybody in the country” at the position.

His familiarity with Straw is also an advantage ahead of the season.

“They have a moxie together right now that is really, really special,” Koonz said of Straw and Brinkman. “For them to get that as quickly as they did when Ollie got here was invaluable to us to as a unit.”

LS – Redshirt Junior Leighton Bechdel

The Maryland native has been with the program since 2019. He saw his first game action last season against Towson. While Brinkman will likely see the most action at the position, Bechdel is also a versatile player as he’s also listed as a punter and kicker. He earned praise from Coach Brown for his improvement this spring.

Rounding out the depth chart

Redshirt Sophomore Ronan Swope (P)

Redshirt Freshman RJ Kocan (K)

Redshirt Freshman Macquire Moss (LS)

Key Departures

Casey Legg – the West Virginia native did have an additional year of eligibility at his disposal but announced his retirement from the game in the offseason. He finished his career No. 7 in school history in field goals (40), No. 8 in kick scoring (208) and No. 10 in extra points made (88). The Lou Groza semifinalist won two games for WVU last season as time expired.

Parker Groathaus – the transfer from Florida State handled the kickoffs in 2022. In his lone season in Morgantown, Groathaus averaged 60.1 yards on 64 kickoffs with 23 touchbacks.

