MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Join in the excitement of Mountaineer football for the 2024 campaign at Milan Puskar Stadium. New season ticket deposits now are available for just $99 at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

Deposits are for new season ticket orders only as renewing season ticket holders will receive renewal information in the coming months.

The Mountaineers will have a seven-game home schedule, for the first time since 2016, featuring Penn State, Kansas State, Baylor, Kansas, Iowa State, UCF and Albany.

New football season ticket holders who purchase by the priority deadline, which will be announced once 2024 season ticket renewals become available, will have the opportunity to select their seat locations during the online Optional Seat Selection Process.

WVU faculty/staff members and recent WVU graduates can receive a 20% discount on up to six season tickets. Those fans can apply the $99 deposit to those discounted rates.

To request to speak with a ticket sales representative for more information, CLICK HERE.