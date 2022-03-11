The WVU secondary is getting a boost in 2023.

Josiah Jackson, a cornerback prospect in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Twitter on Friday. He becomes WVU’s fourth addition to the 2023 class.

“I’ve always had the dream of playing college football and now that dream is becoming true…I am BLESSED to announced that I’ll be COMMITTING to West Virginia University,” Jackson wrote.

WVU head coach Neal Brown teased the commitment on his own Twitter, posting his trademark “Let’s Go!!!” tweet in the morning, adding that it is a nice “present” on his 42nd birthday.

Jackson is a consensus 3-star recruit out of Fairfield, Ohio. He is the No. 27 prospect out of the Buckeye State according to 247Sports.com, and the 75th-ranked cornerback in the nation.