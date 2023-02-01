WVU Football helmet on display during the 2022 Big 12 Media Days (PHOTO: Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football has announced the signing of its latest prep recruit.

Corey McIntyre Jr., a defensive lineman from Port St. Lucie, Fla., is a three-star prospect who also played running back in high school. During his senior season at Treasure Coast High School, he appeared in 11 games, tallying 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

McIntyre Jr. is the son of Corey McIntyre Sr., who was a defensive lineman and linebacker for the Mountaineers from 1998-2001 before embarking on an 11-year NFL career.

McIntyre Jr. chose WVU over offers from Mississippi State, NC State, Pitt, Indiana and Washington State.