MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the fourth time, West Virginia sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt was named a First-Team All-American with the latest being from the ABCA, as announced by the organization on Friday.

It adds to his list of accolades after already being named a First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game as well as being named the Big 12 Player of the Year, NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year, a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Bobby Bragan Award, a CSC First-Team Academic All-American, and ABCA First-Team All-East Region.

The Mars, Pennsylvania native led the NCAA with a .449 batting average this season while also contributing with 16 home runs, 24 doubles, two triples, 60 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 36 stolen bases. He is one of just two players this season to have at least 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases and is also the first Division I player since 2002 to have 35 stolen bases and 40 extra-base hits.

Wetherholt is the 11th Mountaineer to be named an All-American by the ABCA and just the third to be named to the first team, joining Bill Marovic in 1964 and Chirs Enochs in 1997. He is the 25th player in team history to be named an All-American, and the ABCA accolade is the 61st overall All-America honor in program history. He now has four of WVU’s 13 total first-team awards.