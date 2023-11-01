With the Big 12 Conference releasing its football scheduling model through the 2027 season on Wednesday, the West Virginia football schedule is mostly intact through the next four years.

The Mountaineers have at least one opponent scheduled, and a date set, every season from 2024 through 2032.

Here is a look at who we know WVU will be playing, and where, for the next eight seasons:

2024

Home — Penn State (8/31), Albany (9/07), Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF

2025

Home — Robert Morris (8/30), Pitt (9/13), Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, TCU

2026

Home — Alabama (9/05), UT Martin (9/12), Arizona, Houston, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Cincinnati

2027

Home — VMI (9/11), Ohio (9/18), Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, UCF

2028

vs. Tennessee (9/02) in Charlotte, North Carolina

2029

Home — Ohio (9/01)

2030

Home — Saint Francis (8/31), Pitt (9/07)

2031

Home —TBA

2032