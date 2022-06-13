MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 300 kids participated Monday in a pair of football camps led by WVU student-athletes.

More than 20 Mountaineers coached drills and played games with kids at the camps, which were organized by the Country Roads Trust, West Virginia’s name, image and likeness collective.

Participants got to catch footballs — and even a few water balloons — from WVU quarterbacks Will Crowder, JT Daniels, Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol.

“It was all smiles out here. Out here having fun,” Marchiol said. “This is the main reason we do what we do. To spread our love for the game and to spread our knowledge of the game and to be out here and hopefully have some fun with these kids.”

The camp was split into two sessions. The morning session featured offensive skill position players, while defensive players and offensive linemen instructed camp participants in the afternoon.

“It definitely is [fun],” Daniels said. “Especially when you have as many of us as we had out here today, like Mike [O’Laughlin], Sam [James] and Bryce [Ford-Wheaton], and all of us having fun and competing with them, it was a really good time.”

Quarterback Nicco Marchiol coaches a clinic hosted by Country Roads Trust. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Quarterback Garrett Greene coaches kids at a football clinic hosted by Country Roads Trust at Mylan Park. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Tight end Mike O’Laughlin coaches local kids at a football clinic hosted by Country Roads Trust at Mylan Park. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Ryan Nehlen coordinates football camp for local youth hosted by WVU Football players and Country Roads Trust (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Wide reciever Sam James coaches local youth clinic at Mylan Park hosted by Country Roads Trust. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Quarterback JT Daniels assists a football camp hosted by the Country Roads Trust at Mylan Park. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Student-athletes also signed autographs after each camp session.

The camp was free and open to elementary and middle school-aged children. Diversified Energy sponsored the event.