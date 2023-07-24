Alonzo Addae’s first meaningful professional interception could not have come at a better time.

The Ottawa Redblacks, Addae’s current team, trailed by four points with 5:30 remaining against the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday when a Calgary pass was tipped high in the air deep down the field.

Addae was in perfect position to field the tipped pass, and he intercepted the ball at the Redblacks’ 23-yard line. Ottawa proceeded to march down the field and score, and they eventually won 43-41 in overtime.

If Addae is not in perfect position to make the turnover, Calgary likely wins the game.

“All glory to my Lord and Savior,” he said in a Twitter post on Monday.

In two years playing for Ottawa, he has started 13-of-23 games and tallied 34 tackles at safety.

He started all 23 of his games at WVU across two All-Big 12-caliber seasons, finishing his career with 143 total tackles, two interceptions and a sack after transferring from New Hampshire.

Ottawa then drafted Addae with the 13th overall selection of the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft. He signed with the team in May of 2022 after he was not selected in the NFL Draft.

He recorded one interception for Ottawa in a preseason game last year, but Sunday’s turnover was his first regular-season interception since October 17, 2020, against Kansas.