AP poll update: Baylor loses hold of top spot, WVU once again receives votes

Sean McNeil takes a layup before WVU’s game against Youngstown State on Dec. 22, 2021 at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Nick Farrell)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 teams have shifted in the AP Top 25 following a week of carnage in the conference.

After dropping consecutive contests on its home floor, Baylor no loger ranks first in the country. Instead, the Bears have dropped to No. 5 this week ahead of their tilt with WVU.

Meanwhile, the Mounaineers once again received votes in the latest ranking, joining fellow Big 12 program Oklahoma in that category.

Kansas moved up two spots to No. 7 after dismantling WVU, while Iowa State stayed put at No. 15. Upcoming WVU opponent Texas Tech climbed one spot to No. 18, and Texas dropped down to No. 23.

Gonzaga replaced Baylor in the poll’s top spot, while No. 2 Auburn follows right behind. No. 3 Arizona and No. 4 Purdue each rose three spots to jump into the top five.

Five of the Big 12’s 10 programs are nationally ranked once again this week, a number matched by only the Big Ten. No league has placed a higher percentage of its members in the latest poll.

West Virginia’s next game is coming up Tuesday against Baylor at 5 p.m. ET. Fans who attend the game are encouraged to wear masks.