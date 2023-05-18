Zach Frazier (front) snaps the ball to Garrett Greene (gold) before a fall camp practice in 2022. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University junior center Zach Frazier has been named to the 2023 Athlon Sports Preseason All-America First Team, released earlier today.

In March, he was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Preseason All-America Second Team.

The Fairmont native started all 12 games last year at center and allowed only one sack while producing 51 knockdown blocks and making what the coaching staff considered 38 great blocks. He earned All-Big 12 First Team honors by the conference coaches and second team by the league AP sportswriters.

He had 11 games without missing an assignment and had dominant performances in Mountaineer victories against Towson, Virginia Tech and Baylor. Frazier was named to the Walter Camp and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America second teams in 2021.

He also was named a Freshman All-American during the COVID season in 2020.

Frazier has started 34-of-35 games and has been awarded Offensive Lineman of the Game by the WVU coaching staff seven times heading into his junior year.

Frazier and Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe are the only two Big 12 players listed on Athlon’s first offensive, defensive and special teams squads.

West Virginia will be visiting Beaver Stadium to take on Penn State, this fall, for the first time since Oct. 26, 1991. The season-opening contest against the Nittany Lions will kick off at 7:30 p.m., and will be televised nationally on NBC.