MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer fans seem to be pining to get into the WVU Coliseum to catch a glimpse of Bob Huggins’ team.

The Mountaineer Ticket Office announced Friday that WVU’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Auburn on Jan. 28 has sold out, as has the Blue mini-package. The Auburn game is the third to sell out this season, along with WVU’s games against Kansas on Saturday and Texas on Jan. 21.

The Blue mini-package includes the Baylor, Auburn, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kansas State games. Single-game tickets are still available for the Big 12 games included in that package at WVUGame.com.